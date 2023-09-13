49 new tunnels will be built as part of the doubling of K-K line, says Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad

September 13, 2023 07:37 am | Updated September 14, 2023 12:57 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Work on doubling of the crucial Kothavalasa – Kirandul line, popularly known as K-K line, is going on in full swing. The doubling work in K-K Line (445.5 km), considered the lifeline of Waltair Division, was included in the 2011-12 budget, and the final sanction was given in 2015-16.

K-K line contributed ₹2,252 crore, which was a little over 25% of the total freight earning of Waltair Division, which was ₹8,390 crore for the financial year 2022-23. The freight earnings of K-K line for the first five months of the present fiscal (2023-24) is ₹1.084 crore as against the total freight earnings of ₹3,563 crore of Waltair Division during the same period.

A total of 266.60 km of doubling work has been completed so far. This includes the Kottavalasa – Koraput (74.80 km), Koraput – Jagdalpur (85.50 km) and Jagdalpur-Kirandul (106.30 km). The steep gradient and curves are coming in the speedy execution of work.

Work between Srungavarapukota (S. Kota) and Boddavara stations, a stretch of 7.3 km with a steep gradient, was completed and commissioned for both goods and passenger traffic by May-end, this year.

The doubling project is going in 14 stretches. They are: KTV-KRPU – block sections work is going on in 11 block sections between Borraguhalu-Shivalingapuram; Karakavalasa-Borraguhalu; Borraguhalu-Shimiliguda; Shimiliguda-Araku; Araku-Gorapur; Gorapur-Darliput; Darliput-Padua and Suku-Koraput.

Koraput-Jagdalpur

Two block sections work is going on Manabar-Jarati and Jarati-Malligura; three block sections are going on in Dantwara-Kamalur; Kamalur-Bhansi, Bhansi-Bacheli and Bacheli-Kirandul

“We are focussing on improvement of mobility, while taking steps to minimise inconvenience to passengers during the traffic blocks to facilitate construction and maintenance works. Fixed days have been allotted for traffic blocks in different sections, as it serves as an advance intimation to passengers,” Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad told The Hindu.

“On the Vizianagaram – Rayagada Section, we have fixed Thursday and Friday for the K-K line between Kottavalasa and Koraput. We have taken up an 8-week rolling block programme fixing specific days in different sections. We are trying to get ‘8-wheeler tower wagons’, with two testing pads on top, to increase speed of maintenance works,” he says.

“A total of 49 new tunnels are being built in the K-K line in addition to the existing 58 tunnels in K-K line. We are also reviewing the crew beats to ensure that the services of the crew are not utilised for more than 12 hours at a stretch. The number of crew has also been increased,” says the DRM.

“The doubling project is scheduled for completion in March 2026,” adds Mr. Saurabh Prasad.