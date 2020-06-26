Visakhapatnam

49 new cases take the tally to 664

Forty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported from the district on Friday. Eight more persons who were undergoing treatment have been discharged after testing negative.

With this, the total number of cases in the district stands at 664. The number of active patients are 379, while 280 persons were discharged. Five persons had died due to COVID-19. Out of the five, two hail from Srikakulam district.

Among the cases reported, five are from Arilova, four from MVP Colony, two each from Thatichetlapalem and Gnanapuram. Rest of the cases have been reported from Jendachettu, Wireless Colony, Venkateswara Metta, Sarada Colony, CHB Agraharam, Nanyam Colony, Ganesh Nagar, K3 Colony, Bowdara Road and a few other areas in the last 24 hours.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19, P.V.Sudhakar, there are 72 very active clusters, while 40 active and 40 dormant clusters. Twenty-eight clusters have been denotified, he said.

Jun 26, 2020

