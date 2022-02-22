4.86 lakh children to be administered polio vaccine in Visakhapatnam district on February 27

Material to be distributed to the centres from February 23

Material to be distributed to the centres from February 23

The Health Department officials have said that they have set a target to administer pulse polio drops to as many as 4,86,173 children between zero and five years of age in Visakhapatnam district, during the Pulse Polio Immunisation programme scheduled to be held on February 27. In a release on Tuesday, they said that the programme will be held in all Primary Health Centres (PHC), sub-centres, Panchayat Centres, apart from Chief Minister Arogya Kendras in the municipal limits. All arrangements have been made for the programme, they said. Booth banners, pamphlets, field banners, posters and other material to be used for the programme will be distributed to the centres from Wednesday, the officials said.