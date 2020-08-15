486 kg dry ganja seized, one held

Based on reliable information, the CTF team along with a team from the New Port Police Station raided a premises in Gandhi Nagar in Peda Gantyada and seized 486 kg dry ganja and arrested one person on Saturday.
According to CTF ACP A. Trinad Rao, this was the biggest seizure of dry ganja in the recent times in the city limits. The net worth of the seized stuff is said to be around ₹36 lakh.
The weed was reportedly procured from the interior parts of the Agency areas and transported and stored in the house, for further distribution to various cities.
According to Mr. Trinad, a few others are also involved in this case and investigation is on to nab them. The police also seized a van, which was used for transportation of the ganja. The arrested have been identified as Mittipalli Nageswara Rao.
In another raid, the CTF team seized 6.8 litres of arrack from a house in Vambay Colony, Gajuwaka, and arrested one Somi Naidu.
At a raid in a belt shop near Nerella Koneru, Allipuram, the CTF team arrested one person Vaddadi Narasinga Rao and seized 59 bottles (180 ml) of liquor and 25 beer bottles from him. The arrested person with the seized material has been handed over to Two Town police for further action.
