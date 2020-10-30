485 children rescued in ‘Operation Muskaan’ in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 October 2020 00:58 IST

A total of 485 children, including child labourers, abandoned ones and runaway kids, were rescued by the city and the district police, during the two-day ‘Operation Muskaan’.

Following instructions from Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, the police along with Integrated Child Development Society (ICDS), Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Child Line and several NGOs organised the operation by conducting raids at hotels, dhabhas, small scale industries, bus stands, railway stations and other public places.

The city police teams under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha had rescued 381 children, including 63 girls. Later the police conducted counselling for the parents of the children.

Meanwhile, district police had rescued 104 children, including 24 girls. Eight children have been identified as natives of Odisha. The police conducted counselling for parents of 89 children and 15 children were sent to homes.