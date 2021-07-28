48-year-old man murdered over ‘extramarital’ affair

Police take the accused into custody

A youth allegedly killed a 48-year-old man for reportedly having an extramarital affair with his mother at Jilledipudi tribal hamlet in Kotha Yellavaram Panchayat under Golugonda police station limits in Visakhapatnam district. Though the incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday night, it came to light after the local police registered a case on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as A. Giribabu (48), a grocer of Lothugedda Junction in Chintapalle mandal.

According to reports, Giribabu was reportedly having extramarital relationship with E. Lakshmi of Jilledipudi. On Tuesday evening, when Giribabu allegedly visited her house, a heated argument reportedly took place between him and E. Rajababu (22), son of Lakshmi. Rajababu reportedly asked Giribabu to leave, but the former refused to so. Rajababu reportedly assaulted Giribabu leading to his death. “The incident reportedly occurred at around 9 p.m.,” said Golugonda Sub-Inspector Dhanunjaya Naidu. The body has been sent for post-mortem. It was learnt that the accused is in police custody. A case was registered and investigation is on.