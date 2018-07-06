48-hour fast by CPI(M) concludes

Former VC of Dravidia nUniversity K.S. Chalam offering lime juice to the fasting CPI(M) leaders in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arangement

The 48-hour fast observed by leaders of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) demanding continuation of the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in the government sector and against its privatisation, concluded on Thursday.

The CPI(M) leaders who participated in the fast are: RKSV Kumar, V. Krishna Rao, P. Sankar Rao, B. Suryamani, S. Rangamma, I.C. Naidu, Nazeer, Rajkumar, Kumari, Chittirani and Bharathi.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Dravidian University K.S. Chalam CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham, AIDWA city secretary R.N. Madhavi and CPI(M) B. Padma (Kancharapalem zone) gave lime juice to the fasting leaders at the end of their 48-hour fast.

Free medical care sought

Prof. Chalam said North Andhra districts were the most backward in the State and it was the responsibility of the government to provide free medical care to the people. The development of VIMS on the lines of NIMS and AIIMS would enable the poor people to have quality medical care.

Chronic Kidney Disease was rampant in Srikakulam district and pollution in North Andhra was resulting in people suffering from diseases like cancer and respiratory diseases. There were 25 corporate hospitals surrounding VIMS, and if VIMS was allowed to continue in the government sector, the private hospitals feel that it could be a threat to their existence and hence Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was planning to privatise VIMS, Prof. Chalam alleged.