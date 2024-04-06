47-year-old woman with lymphoma successfully treated with CAR T-Cell therapy

April 06, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 47-year-old woman from Bobbili in Vizianagaram district, who was diagnosed with refractory diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma (DLBCL), was successfully treated with CAR T-Cell therapy by doctors at Apollo Hospitals here.

Reddi Lalitha Kumari, a high school teacher, failed to respond to available conventional treatment options, and her cancer staged a fierce comeback. She, however, was determined not to give up and as her dream was to see her twin daughters settle down in their lives. This motived her to undergo CAR T Cell therapy at Apollo Cancer Centre, Visakhapatnam.

Dr. Rakesh Reddy Boya, senior consultant – medical and hemato oncologist, told media persons that Ms. Lalitha Kumari’s case required a different approach due to the refractory nature of the disease and CAR T-Cell therapy emerged as a viable option. He said that meticulous analysis, collaboration, and determination helped in complete recovery.