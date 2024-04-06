GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

47-year-old woman with lymphoma successfully treated with CAR T-Cell therapy

April 06, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old woman from Bobbili in Vizianagaram district, who was diagnosed with refractory diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma (DLBCL), was successfully treated with CAR T-Cell therapy by doctors at Apollo Hospitals here.

Reddi Lalitha Kumari, a high school teacher, failed to respond to available conventional treatment options, and her cancer staged a fierce comeback. She, however, was determined not to give up and as her dream was to see her twin daughters settle down in their lives. This motived her to undergo CAR T Cell therapy at Apollo Cancer Centre, Visakhapatnam.

Dr. Rakesh Reddy Boya, senior consultant – medical and hemato oncologist, told media persons that Ms. Lalitha Kumari’s case required a different approach due to the refractory nature of the disease and CAR T-Cell therapy emerged as a viable option. He said that meticulous analysis, collaboration, and determination helped in complete recovery.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.