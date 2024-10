An alleged fight between members of a family over a property dispute led to death of a 47-year-old at Settibalija street in Malkapuram area here on Friday night. As per the police, S Vasu (47) was beaten up by one of his close relatives over a property dispute, which led to his death. Based on the complaint from the kin, the police have registered a case. The body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem.