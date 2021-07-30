46th ward corporator Satish elected as second Deputy Mayor

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 July 2021 17:28 IST

Corporator of ward No. 46 (YSR Congress Party) K. Satish was unanimously elected as Deputy Mayor of Visakhapatnam in an election organised at the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Council Hall here on Friday. District Collector A. Mallikarjuna announced the name of the second Deputy Mayor. Mr. Satish was voted by all the 58 YSRCP corporators and three independent corporators. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) corporators did not participate in the election.

Speaking to the media after the election, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao said that for the first time in the history of the GVMC an SC candidate was elected as the Deputy Mayor. The earlier government used to treat Dalits as vote bank, but the YSRCP government is providing them key posts, he said. He said that the TDP is not able to digest the development being done by the State government. “All they know is to criticise the State government and stop development activities,” he added.

Now the city has a woman Mayor Golagani Hari Venkat Kumari, and two Deputy Mayors Jiyyani Sridhar and Satish.

Thanking Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Satish said that he would strive hard for the development of the city.

In the recently held standing committee members election, all the 10 posts were won by the YSRCP members.