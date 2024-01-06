46th annual session of Andhra Pradesh History Congress begins in Visakhapatnam

January 06, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The two-day 46th annual session of Andhra Pradesh History Congress began here on Saturday.

The Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College hosted the programme, coinciding with its golden jubilee celebrations.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the chief guest and the former Director General of Police C. Anjaneya Reddy emphasised the need for organising such programmes annually. He also lauded the host college management and the Congress executive team for bringing all the historians, academicians and researchers on one platform for the exploration of historical narratives.

RGUKT Chancellor and LB College president K.C. Reddy said that the event featured the words of eminent patrons and presentation of the research papers by the participants from across the State.

The College secretary and correspondent G. Madhu Kumar said that it was a pleasure to host such programme in the college, coinciding with the golden jubilee celebrations of the college. There were 7,000 odd students and 400 faculty in the college, he said.

Some of the presentations were on the topics like Ancient Andhra (Prof S. Murali Mohan, Department of History and Archaeology, ANU, Guntur), Medieval Andhra (J. Krishna Prasad Babu, Jawahar Bharathi College, Kavali, Nellore), Modern Andhra (Malli Gandhi, Regional Institute of Education, Mysore, Karnataka), Historiography (Aziz-ud-din Hussain, Honorary Professor at the Centre for Urdu Culture Studies, MANUU, Hyderabad), Local History (A. L. Rupavani, Dr. V. S. Krishna Degree College, Visakhapatnam) and Mamidipudi Venkatarangaiah Memorial Lecture (Garapati Umamaheswara Rao, Director retired, Centre for Applied Linguistics & Translation Studies, University of Hyderabad, Telangana)