468 families from the district will be benefited from YSR Bima, says Minister

01 April 2021 01:06 IST

‘State government is releasing ₹99.4 crore into their bank accounts’

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao said that about 468 families from Vizag district are being benefited from the YSR Bima launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, here on Wednesday. The State government is releasing about ₹99.4 crore into bank accounts of these families, he added.

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday handed over financial assistance under the YSR Bima to families who have lost the head of household due to a disaster, from Tadepalli. Mr. Srinivasa Rao along with MP B. Sathayavthi, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and a few others attended the programme from Visakhapatnam district online.

He said that earlier, the Centre and the State government used to bear 50% premium each. But now, the total premium amount of YSR Bima is being borne by the State government only, he said. Later, the Minister handed over cheques to the beneficiaries.