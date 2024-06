Visakhapatnam District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that the UPSC preliminary examination was conducted peacefully in all the 26 examination centres in the district on Sunday. He added that a total of 4,677 candidates, out of 9,735 applied, appeared for the examination. He visited the exam centres at VS Krishna College and Gayatri College in the city.

