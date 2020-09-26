Visakhapatnam

450 new cases take tally to 49,551

The district recorded 450 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the COVID-19 bulletin released by the district administration, here on Saturday.

The new cases increased the tally to 49,551 and the death toll to 388 in the district.

411 recovered

As many as 411 persons undergoing treatment recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of discharges or total recoveries in the district to 44,934. This takes the total recoveries to almost 90.6 % in the district.

Meanwhile, active cases in the district stand at 4,229, which is around 8.5 %.

As on date, there are 718 clusters in the district, which include 54 very active and 24 active ones, and a few more are likely to be denotified in the next few days, said a health official. It may be remembered that already 192 clusters were denotified in the district.

