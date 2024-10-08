450 NCC cadets from six States embark on an eight-day trekking adventure in Araku Valley

Approximately 450 National Cadet Corps cadets from the Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka & Goa and Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Directorates, and about 25 army personnel visited Araku Valley for trekking and adventure.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eight-day camp is being conducted by Col. Gopendra, Commanding Officer, 2 (Andhra) Girls Battallion NCC, under the aegis of NCC Group Headquarters, Visakhapatnam & NCC Directorate (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana) on behalf of Headquarters, DG NCC, New Delhi.

The cadets were taken on trek on Tuesday (October 8) to Ranajilleda Waterfall. Air Commodore V.M. Reddy, Deputy Director General, NCC (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Directorate), visited the camp, trekked with the cadets and interacted with the cadets of this All India Trekking Expedition on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The aim is to give a holistic experience to the NCC cadets on trekking and get a foothold and enlarge the NCC footprint in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The District Collector & Magistrate S Dinesh Kumar, ITDA Project Officer V Abhishek, and District Medical Officer C. Jamal Basha supported us,” Col. Gopendra said.

In the next three days, the cadets in their teens are looking up to more adventure and opportunities to challenge and immerse themselves in nature, besides exploring the breathtaking landscapes, the vibrant valleys, the serene alpine meadows and Borra Caves (Karstic limestone structures with irregularly shaped Stalactites and Stalagmites), considered the deepest caves in India, he added.

The finale of the camp on October 11 will culminate with a cultural evening where all the cadets from different States will showcase their folk and cultural lores.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.