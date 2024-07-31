ADVERTISEMENT

45 YSRCP corporators leave for Vijayawada, likely to meet Jagan on August 1

Published - July 31, 2024 10:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the much-awaited standing committee elections of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council, around 45 corporators from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led by Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Deputy Mayors J. Sridhar and K. Satheesh have left for Vijayawada in a special bus on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The corporators will have a meeting with former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy most likely on Thursday or Friday, it was learnt. Amid the present political equations and the coming standing committee elections scheduled on August 7, Mr. Jagan is likely to sensitise the corporators.

After the change in the government, of the total 60 YSRCP corporators, seven have joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) recently and another four have decided to join the Jana Sena Party (JSP) soon.

As many as 10 corporators from the YSRCP and another 10 from the TDP have filed their nominations for the standing committee elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US