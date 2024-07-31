GIFT a SubscriptionGift
45 YSRCP corporators leave for Vijayawada, likely to meet Jagan on August 1

Published - July 31, 2024 10:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the much-awaited standing committee elections of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) council, around 45 corporators from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led by Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Deputy Mayors J. Sridhar and K. Satheesh have left for Vijayawada in a special bus on Wednesday night.

The corporators will have a meeting with former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy most likely on Thursday or Friday, it was learnt. Amid the present political equations and the coming standing committee elections scheduled on August 7, Mr. Jagan is likely to sensitise the corporators.

After the change in the government, of the total 60 YSRCP corporators, seven have joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) recently and another four have decided to join the Jana Sena Party (JSP) soon.

As many as 10 corporators from the YSRCP and another 10 from the TDP have filed their nominations for the standing committee elections.

