February 17, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 45-year-old woman died, while a couple of people suffered injuries when a speeding car hit them at Maddilapalem here on Saturday. Several two-wheelers, which were parked beside the road were also completely damaged. Locals allege rash and drunken driving led to the incident. The police have taken the driver into the custody. A case was registered.