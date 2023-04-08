45-year-old allegedly raped his 15-year-old daughter at Gangavaram in Visakhapatnam

April 08, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old person allegedly raped his minor daughter at Gangavaram area under New Port Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam. The incident came to light after the 15-year-old girl had become pregnant and her father got the pregnancy aborted.

As per the New Port Police, a contract labourer had committed the offence some months ago during the absence of his wife. Later the girl had become pregnant. It was learnt that the accused had tried to abort it in a hospital, but it was not possible. Later, he had purchased some medicines in a shop and made his daughter to consume them. Police said that the girl had suffered some health issues after taking the medicines, that was when other family members came to know about the issue.

Family members of the girl and the locals of Gangavaram tried to attack him after coming to know about the incident, but he escaped from the spot.

The kin lodged a complaint with the local police late on Friday night.

On Saturday, New Port Police arrested the accused and booked cases under relevant sections apart from invoking POCSO Act.