45-day-old baby with multisystem inflammatory syndrome treated in city

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 June 2021 23:28 IST

A 45-day-old baby with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children(MIS-C) was successfully treated at Omni RK Hospital here.

The baby was presented in a very serious condition with history of fever, breathlessness, rash and vomiting. The BP was low and oxygen saturation was dropping, Ch. Viswateja, paediatric intensivist of the hospital, said.

MIS-C was confirmed after the reports revealed that the baby had high CRP, ESR and COVID antibodies were also positive. The baby was started on IVIG and MPS overnight and necessary supportive care was given. The baby recovered dramatically over three days and later shifted to the ward. She was was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

Dr. Viswateja noted MIS-C was commonly observed four to six weeks after recovery from COVID-19 or exposure to positive family members. The condition occurs due to immune overreaction, after COVID, which may manifest as fever for one to three days, rashes over the body, redness of eyes, red lips, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, vomiting, breathlessness and heart failure. He said that 16 cases of MIS-C were treated, with the age ranging between 45 days and 10 years, at the hospital during the second wave of COVID, so far. All the children responded well to treatment and were discharged normally without any complications.

The other paediatric team members were K. Radhakrishna, MD of the hospital, K. Seshagiri, Medical Director and chief neonatologist, B. Rajasekhar, Associate Medical Director, and Dr. K.V. Raja Ramesh, consultant paediatrician.