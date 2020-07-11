440 kg ganja seized near K.D. Peta, one held

The K.D. Peta police arrested a person who was allegedly transporting 440 kg ganja from interior areas of the Agency to other places, in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday. The seized ganja is estimated to be worth about ₹8.5 lakh in the Agency and could be more than ₹40 lakh in other States.

According to officials, based on credible information, a team of police was conducting checks near Alluri Park at K.D. Peta at around 7 a.m. Noticing the police, three persons, who were heading towards Narsipatnam, stopped their vehicle and tried to escape. Police managed to catch one T. Balreddy, a native of Mahabubnagar and resident of Kukatpally, Hyderabad, driver of the vehicle.

Upon checks, police found 440 kg ganja stuffed in 16 gunny bags.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.