44 Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employees attend NMDC interview for Nagarnar steel plant vacancies

As many as 44 employees of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) attended the walk-in interview conducted by National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) for its steel plant at Nagarnar in Chhattisgarh.

The interview process was conducted for three days from September 23.

A total of 19 employees attended the interview on the first day (September 23), 11 on the second day and 14 on the last day (September 25).

NMDC has reportedly announced more than 80 vacancies for the interview in its notification to take the employees from different departments, but only 44 people responded.

NMDC conducted interviews to seek appointment of some RINL-VSP employees on loan and deputation basis.

NMDC expects employees from 21 departments in RINL like RMD, RMHS, Coke Oven, Sinter Plant, Blast Furnace, By-product, Shipping & Despatch, PPC, CMTS+CAS+ Spares Management, C&IT, Environment, Safety, Fire, CRCL, Purchase, Stores, Steel Melting Shop, Personnel-HR, Water Supply, Refractory, and Finance & Accounts.

On the other hand, trade unions continued their protest against the deputation process. They felt that this deputation process would further reduce the number of employees and make it difficult to run the plant with a skeleton staff. It is a conspiracy of the government to completely shut down the plant shortly, they added.

A few employees and those who are native of that State or neighbouring Odisha only attended the NMDC’s interview, said J. Ayodhyaram, convener of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee.

Another leader V. Srinivasa Rao said that it is unfortunate that politicians and rulers sit on dharnas on unnecessary issues, but they leave the problems of plant employees to their fate. Downsizing the employees of the steel plant is a conspiracy of the governments, he alleged.

