44 taken into custody on charge of bike racing in Visakhapatnam

39 high-end bikes seized from the accused, say police

39 high-end bikes seized from the accused, say police

The city police on Monday took into custody 44 bikers for indulging in bike racing on Sunday. The police also seized 39 high-end bikes from them.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, ACP Harshita Chandra said that about 200 bikers had participated in bike racing on Sunday on Beach Road. But after seeing the presence of police they moved to the BRTS road near Swarna Bharati stadium.

One of the bikers by name Hemanth also reportedly assaulted an APSRTC bus driver and broke the wiper of the bus, after the driver objected to the rash driving.

The bikers had assembled for the race and bike stunts, after a message was sent through a social media App, said the ACP.

Among the bikers detained include 21 students, 12 employees, four workers and a few businessmen.

The police have also identified 10 places where racings and bike stunt sessions are held and have embarked on a special drive to curb the menace.

From Monday, the police have also started a counselling session for the bikers and racers, along with their parents.