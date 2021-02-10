44 sarpanch candidates unanimously elected

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 February 2021 01:09 IST

Results of 244 sarpanch posts declared till 10.30 p.m.

A total of 44 candidates were declared unanimously elected for the sarpanch posts out of 340 posts, which were notified for election in the first phase in 12 mandals of Anakapalli revenue division, in Visakhapatnam district, on Tuesday. The highest number of unanimous sarpanch candidates was seven in Rambilli mandal, followed by six in Butchayyapeta, five each in Atchutapuram, Cheedikada and K. Kotapadu mandals, four in V. Madugula, three each in Chodavaram and Munagapaka, two each in Devarapalli, Kasimkota and Elamanchili and there were no unanimous candidates in Anakapalle mandal. Of the remaining 296 sarpanch posts, the results of 244 sarpanch posts were declared till 10.30 p.m.

