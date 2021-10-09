44 private bus operators booked for overcharging

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 October 2021 17:42 IST

Officials from the Transport Department have conducted raids and have booked cases against managements of 44 buses, who were found to be collecting more charges by taking advantage of Dasara rush. Deputy Transport Commissioner G. Rajaratnam said that teams from the Transport Department started a special drive and conducted raids on various private buses at various places from October 7 to 9. Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) K.V. Prakash Rao, V. Venkat Rao, Raja Rao and others took part in the drive.

