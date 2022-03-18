43-year-old murdered, buried at Cheedipalle in Visakhapatnam district

Three youth arrested in the case

A 43-year-old man was allegedly murdered and secretly buried over some land disputes by three youth at Cheedipalle village under Mampa Police Station limits in Koyyuru mandal in Visakhapatnam District.

Though the incident reportedly occurred on March 12, it came to light after the police registered a murder case based on a complaint filed by the family members of the victim on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as B. Somranna, a resident of Cheedipalle village.

According to reports, on Wednesday evening, the family members of Somranna approached the local police and informed that Somranna had gone out with three youth Malleswara Rao, Krishna Rao and Mallanna, all aged around 20 to 30 years, on March 12, and did not return home. Based on the statement, police initially registered a missing case.

As part of the investigation, Circle Inspector of Koyyuru Police Station Swamy Naidu and Sub-Inspector of Mampa Police Station Lokesh Kumar went to the village on Thursday to ascertain the facts and discovered that Somranna was allegedly murdered by the three youth.

Mr. Swamy Naidu said that the trio allegedly had some land disputes with Somranna. On March 12, they had invited him to consume toddy at an isolated place and murdered him by beating and strangulating him. The trio also buried him at a secluded place.

The police have exhumed the body from the spot and have sent it to Narsipatnam Area Hospital for post-mortem on Thursday evening. The case was subsequently altered to murder and the police have arrested the three accused.

Mr. Lokesh Kumar ruled out the allegations of black magic angle in the case.