43 tribal youth to be trained in tailoring for two months

Make use of the opportunity, SP tells them

As part of the community policing programme ‘Prerana’, 43 tribal youth, from various areas of Visakhapatnam Agency, will undergo a two-month training in tailoring at the Skill Development Institute in Vijayawada.

Tribal youth from Annavaram, GK Veedhi, Chintapalle, G Madugula, Seethampeta, Pedabayulu, Munchingputtu, Nathavaram and Koyyuru mandals, who have passed Class X and Intermediate, have been picked up for the training. On this occasion, the district police organised a programme here on Sunday.

Speaking to the youth before they left for Vijayawada, SP B. Krishna Rao appealed to them to make use of the opportunity and come up with flying colours. He told the youth that the acquisition of skills would not only help them to take care of themselves but also their family members.

The police arranged a special bus and a police escort to the youth. During the training course, the institute would offer free accommodation and food to the youth.

After completing the training programme, the youth would be given job opportunities in various companies in Visakhapatnam district, the police added.

Meanwhile, about 52 youth from various tribal areas of Visakhapatnam Agency had finished the tailoring course at the Skill Development Institute. The youth were given certificates by the rural SP.