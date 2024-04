April 10, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - PADERU

As many as 43 tribal students out of 59 who have appeared for the Groups II preliminary test organised by the APPSC, have cleared the test. These tribal students were provided free training by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu under ‘Project Lakshya’. The students were stationed at Youth Training Centre (YTC) Vepagunta and were trained by 21st Century Group Institutions for around three months.

