43 lakh medico-legal cases pending in courts: DSNLU V-C

The Police Department should be given autonomy to allow it to function in an impartial manner, insulating them from political and bureaucratic interference, GITAM president M. Sribharath said here on Wednesday.

Participating in an interactive programme with the judiciary and police organised by GITAM Dental College and Hospital here, he said the police were overburdened and under-funded, which was leading to lack of professionalism at the lower level.

He pointed out that instead of blaming the police for every law and order issue, citizen must obey the rules.

Speaking on the rise in medico-legal cases, Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University Vice-Chancellor S. Surya Prakash said that after the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, came into effect, a large number of patients were lodging complaints against doctors. “At present, around 43 lakh such cases are pending in various consumer courts in the country,” he said.