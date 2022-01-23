42-year-old man arrested for ‘raping’ minor daughter

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 January 2022 17:42 IST

Girl lodges complaint with the local police

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter at Arilova in the city, on Saturday night.

According to Inspector of Arilova Police Station, Emmanuel Raju, about a year ago, one Eswara Lal of Arilova had undergone kidney surgery after both his kidneys were damaged. His wife, who had donated her kidney, had left to her mother’s house after the surgery, to take complete bed rest over a period of time. Eswar Lal has been staying along with his daughter in his house at Arilova since then.

On Saturday, the minor girl, who is studying in Class X, did not leave school even after school hours. When questioned by one of her teachers, the girl informed her that she did not want to go back home, as her father has been sexually exploiting her over a period of time. With the help of the teacher, the girl lodged a complaint with the local police on Saturday night. The girl in her complaint stated that she was allegedly raped multiple times by her father, Mr. Emmanuel Raju said.

Arilova Police have registered a case under Sections of rape and the POCSO Act.

The case was handed over to the Disha Police Station for further investigation.