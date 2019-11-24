Visakhapatnam

₹42 lakh to be spent on repair of Buddhist stupa at Thotlakonda

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao performing ‘bhoomi puja’ for the repair works to the Buddhist stupa at Thotlakonda in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao performing 'bhoomi puja' for the repair works to the Buddhist stupa at Thotlakonda in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.  

Heritage site was damaged in recent rains

The Buddhist heritage site at Thotlakonda will be developed as world class ‘open meditation centre’, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said on Sunday.

The Minister performed the ‘bhoomi pooja’ for the repair works to be carried out to the Buddhist stupa that was damaged during the recent rains.

“The Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) will extend a financial assistance of ₹42 lakh for the repairs. The amount will be repaid to them later,” the Minister told the media here.

Tourist amenities

Mr. Rao further said that amenities building and other facilities were being developed at Thotlakonda for tourists. “Around ₹5 lakh is being spent on drinking water facilities and electricity supply. A good tourist flow to the heritage site will also ensure employment opportunities for the local residents,” he said.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Gajuwaka MLA T Nagi Reddy, and others were present on the occasion.

Nov 24, 2019

