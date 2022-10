ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Sreevidya Suresh and Dr. P. Swathi bagged the first prize in the quiz, organised as part of the Indian Association of Dermatology, Venerology, and Leprosy South Zone Conference, 24th Derma Zone South 2022 and AP Chapter, Conference, 41st AP Cuticon 2022, which concluded, here, on Sunday.

Andhra Medical College Principal G. Butchi Raju and HOD P. Guruprasad congratulated the PGs of the DVL Department for winning several prizes during the two conferences.