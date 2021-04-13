414 new COVID cases take Visakhapatnam district tally to 3,051

Visakhapatnam

13 April 2021 18:21 IST

One more person succumbs to coronavirus; toll goes up to 560

For the first time this year, the number of active COVID-19 cases crossed the 3,000-mark in the Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

With the district recording 414 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is also the highest daily tally for the last six months, the number of cases has gone up to 66,088. The active cases have increased to 3,051.

The district also recorded one death, taking the toll to 560, since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The number of persons discharged in the last 24 hours was 208, taking the total discharges to 62,477.