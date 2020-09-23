414 new cases take tally to 48,336

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 September 2020 23:06 IST

Four more persons succumb to coronavirus; toll rises to 375

As many as 414 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative COVID-19 tally to 48,336 here on Wednesday.

The death toll also rose to 375 with four more persons succumbing to the infection.

447 discharged

The bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar also stated that 447 persons who were infected with COVID-19 were discharged or recovered. The recoveries also include people being treated in home quarantine, apart from in hospitals and COVID-19 care centres.

With the new cases and discharges, the total number of active cases is 4,285 and recoveries increase to 43,676.

There are 58 very active clusters, 19 active 641 dormant clusters, as per the bulletin.

It may be remembered that 192 clusters were already de-notified.