41 new cases take tally to 571, infant tests negative

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 June 2020 22:57 IST

Forty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported from Visakhapatnam district, taking the tally to 571 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 24 persons who were under treatment, have been discharged after testing negative. With this, the total number of active cases stands at 320, while the number of discharged is 247. It may be remembered four persons died, including two from Srikakulam district.

According to officials, new cases were reported from Allipuram, Gnanapuram, Dondaparthy, Murali Nagar, Bhanoji Nagar, Relli Veedhi, SVP Nagar, Kanchara Veedhi, KRM Colony, NGGOs Colony, Baji Junction, Jogivanipalem, Gudigundam and a few other areas. According District COVID Special Officer P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of very active clusters stands at 45, while active clusters are 46. About 26 clusters have been denotified, he said.

Meanwhile, the result of the first test on a newborn baby from a COVID-19 positive mother proved negative, much to the relief of the doctors and staff at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) on Wednesday. It may be remembered that the baby was born after the doctors at VIMS performed C-Section on the 23-year-old mother a couple of days ago. However, the doctors said that a second test has to be performed on the baby on Thursday to confirm the status.

According to Director, VIMS, Satya Varaprasad, if the second test also proves negative, the baby would be sent to King George Hospital (KGH) for care. He said that once the baby's mother who is undergoing treatment is discharged after testing negative, the baby will be handed over to the mother.

It may be remembered that the woman, a native of Srikakulam, was referred to the State COVID-19 nodal hospital VIMS. On June 20, at around 5.20 p.m., she gave birth to a baby girl.