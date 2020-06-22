41 new cases take district tally to 484

The district recorded highest single-day COVID-19 spike by recording 41 new positive cases, on Monday.
With this the total count goes to 484, which includes 269 active cases, 212 discharges, including two on Monday, and three deaths.
According District COVID Special Officer P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of very active clusters stand at 38, active clusters 37, dormant clusters 25 and denotified clusters 26.
Medical Officer of GVMC K.S.L.G. Sastry, said the cases are on the rise, as extensive testing is being conducted.
“On a daily basis, about 1,500 to 2,000 tests are being conducted. Testing is the only way to identify positive cases and thereby contain the spread of the disease,” he said.
Among the new cases, 25 are from Peda Jalaripeta and Fishermen Colony.
Appughar recorded about five to six cases and the rest are spread across different clusters, including one new case from Madhavadhara.
The new active clusters added on Monday include Gandhi Nagar Zone I, Muslim Thatchetlapalem, Sairam Nagar, Madhavadhara Zone IV, Velpula Veedhi and Woodpeta in Anakapalle.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath