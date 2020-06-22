41 new cases take district tally to 484

The district recorded highest single-day COVID-19 spike by recording 41 new positive cases, on Monday.

With this the total count goes to 484, which includes 269 active cases, 212 discharges, including two on Monday, and three deaths.

According District COVID Special Officer P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of very active clusters stand at 38, active clusters 37, dormant clusters 25 and denotified clusters 26.

Medical Officer of GVMC K.S.L.G. Sastry, said the cases are on the rise, as extensive testing is being conducted.

“On a daily basis, about 1,500 to 2,000 tests are being conducted. Testing is the only way to identify positive cases and thereby contain the spread of the disease,” he said.

Among the new cases, 25 are from Peda Jalaripeta and Fishermen Colony.

Appughar recorded about five to six cases and the rest are spread across different clusters, including one new case from Madhavadhara.

The new active clusters added on Monday include Gandhi Nagar Zone I, Muslim Thatchetlapalem, Sairam Nagar, Madhavadhara Zone IV, Velpula Veedhi and Woodpeta in Anakapalle.