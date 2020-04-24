406 cases booked on shopkeepers for irregularities: Collector

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that the teams from Vigilance & Enforcement, Weights and Measurements, Tahsildars and police have conducted raids on 1,254 shops in the district and booked 406 cases. The cases were booked for selling essential commodities at higher prices and indulging in other irregularities, he said.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that 25 teams conducted raids on 300 shops and booked cases on 86 shopkeepers. Since the lockdown came into effect, the government has been arranging boards at the vegetable stores with price lists, he added