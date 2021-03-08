4,000 police personnel to be deployed for GVMC polls

Vizag to have 1,619 polling stations at 690 locations

The city police will be deploying about 4,000 personnel for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) polls on March 10.

A force comprising 3,085 men and officers and 850 strong women police, who will be assisted by five platoons of the AP Special Police, will be deployed, according to a note from the Police Commissioner’s office.

The city will have 1,619 polling stations at 690 locations, spread across the city.

Among the 690 locations, 143 have been identified as hypersensitive and 242 as sensitive.

The deployment will consist of 49 strike forces, 15 special strike forces, 16 flying squads and 60 special strike teams.

The routes have also been finalised and the force will deployed from Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified vehicle checking for unauthorised flow of liquor and cash and have set-up additional check-posts at strategic points.

This apart, special surveillance vehicles will also be deployed.