400 less privileged children enjoy free screening of ‘Jawan’ at Cinepolis in Visakhapatnam

November 06, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Around 400 less privileged children of schools in Visakhapatnam had a gala time at the Cinepolis, Madhurawada, where they were taken for the screening of the film ‘Jawan’ as part a project by Round Table India and Cinepolis to provide free entertainment to 10,000 underprivileged children from across the country.

The children were taken in buses from the schools to the Cinepolis as part of the CSR initiative of Cinepolis, an international cinema exhibitor in India.

Speaking to media persons at Sri Krishna Vidya Mandir, Dwarakanagar, Round Table India, Area 9 Chairman Vikranth Hanumanthu spoke about the initiatives of the NGO in developing schools through building of classrooms and toilets and providing infrastructure in government and aided schools, for the benefit of less privileged children

He said that Cinepolis was spending ₹50 lakh on schools across the country as part of the free screening. The children would also be provided snacks free of cost.

The objective was not only provide premium entertainment to children but also motivate them through the film, which touches upon patriotic and social issues.

