ADVERTISEMENT

40-year-old woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Visakhapatnam

February 28, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police suspect murder as they found injury marks on her neck

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her house at Timmapuram under Bheemunipatnam police station limits here on Wednesday. Police suspect that the woman K. Ramathalli (40) might have been murdered by unidentified miscreants, as there were injury marks on her neck.

As per the primary investigation, police suspect that unidentified miscreants might have strangulated her to death. The police have learnt that Ramathalli’s husband died a few years ago. Police suspect involvement of a 50-year-old person from the same locality in the case.

Bheemunipatnam police registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US