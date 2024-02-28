40-year-old woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Visakhapatnam

February 28, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 40-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in her house at Timmapuram under Bheemunipatnam police station limits here on Wednesday. Police suspect that the woman K. Ramathalli (40) might have been murdered by unidentified miscreants, as there were injury marks on her neck.

As per the primary investigation, police suspect that unidentified miscreants might have strangulated her to death. The police have learnt that Ramathalli’s husband died a few years ago. Police suspect involvement of a 50-year-old person from the same locality in the case.

Bheemunipatnam police registered a case.