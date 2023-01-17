HamberMenu
40-year-old arrested in an attempt to murder case in Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh

January 17, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

The Araku Valley police have arrested a 40-year-old person on the charges of attempt to murder in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, late on Monday night. Inspector of Araku Valley PS, G.D Babu, said that on January 13, the accused Billi Anji had threatened a person named Ashok Kumar with a knife over a petty dispute and also reportedly assaulted him. This apart, he was allegedly involved in extorting, ganja smuggling and creating law and order issues in several parts of Araku Valley limits and disturbing peace. Despite warning and counselling, there was no change in behaviour of Anji. Based on the recent complaint, the accused was arrested. The court has sent him in remand.

