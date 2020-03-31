40 Tablighi Jamaat meeting returnees shifted to isolation ward in Vizag

The district administration has identified 62 persons including those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting organised at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi between March 13 and 15 and those who have came in contact with them.

Around 40 of them have been shifted to the isolation ward at Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) in the city on Monday and Tuesday.

The district COVID-19 prevention cell swang into action following the instructions issued by the Union government, after Telangana reported six deaths of persons who attended the Delhi meeting .

“We have received a list with names of 34 persons by Tuesday morning. Again by the evening, we received another list of people who had travelled to Nizamuddin, list of passengers who travelled in various coaches along with these persons and close contacts,” said an official.

‘Number may go up’

The number of people is likely to increase, as the cluster committee teams and the police, under the guidance of Collector V. Vinay Chand, are still tracing people in the list.

On March 30 late night, the Telangana government announced that six persons who had attended the meeting in Delhi died of COVID-19. The statement also said that several persons from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had attended the three-day congregation and many of them might have contracted the novel coronavirus.

A high alert has been sounded in many districts of the State.