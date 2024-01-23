GIFT a SubscriptionGift
40 CCTV cameras installed at 17 junctions in Anakapalli

January 23, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Ravi Subhash, Anakapalli MP B. Satyavathi and S.P KV Murali Krishna checking the functioning of CCTV cameras in Anakapalli on Tuesday.

District Collector Ravi Subhash, Anakapalli MP B. Satyavathi and S.P KV Murali Krishna checking the functioning of CCTV cameras in Anakapalli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

As many as 40 CCTV cameras were installed at 17 important junctions in Anakapalli mandal headquarters, here on Tuesday. The cameras were received from MPLADS of Anakapalli MP B Satyavathi.

The functioning of all these cameras can be monitored at the control room of the Anakapalli police.

District Collector P Ravi Subhash, Anakapalli MP B Satyavathi and Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna inaugurated the CCTV cameras and inspected their functioning from the control room.

Mr. Murali Krishna said that as part of security, about 334 matrix cameras were installed by the government. This apart as many as 463 CCTV cameras were arranged with the help of the district police in association with various organisations.

The SP urged people to install CCTV cameras in their colonies and commercial establishments.

Additional SP B Vijaya Bhaskar, DSP of Anakapalli Sub-Division, V Subbaraju and others were present.

