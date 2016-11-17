40 RTC specials booked for Sabarimala

A total of 40 special buses have been booked by pilgrims so far for the Sabarimala season. The Visakhapatnam Region of RTC will operate the special buses from Nov 21.

“All the ‘Sabarimala specials’ are new Super Luxury buses with push back seats and TV. The trips are tailor-made to meet the requirements of devotees based on the temples they would opt to visit and the time at their disposal,” said Regional Manager G. Sudesh Kumar on Wednesday. It is operating 5, 6, and 7-day tours to Sabarimala in different packages with a slight variation in the coverage of some temples en route.

A total of eight special buses each were booked during the first and second week of the auspicious Karteeka masam for the ‘Pancharama Kshetras’. The situation has improved with seven buses being booked for the third week. “We can send our special buses to an area or apartment complex, if large groups board at a single point. The passengers can be picked up and dropped at the same point in the city. Special buses are being operated to picnic spots based on the demand,” Mr. Sudesh Kumar said.

The region has improved its position in the movement of parcels and cargo by buses. “It has climbed up to seventh place from the 11th position in the past and efforts are being made to move up to the fourth place by the end of this month. The two main advantages of movement of goods by RTC are – faster delivery and competitive pricing – which is not the case with private transport operators,” he said.

Praveen, Logistics in charge for Visakhapatnam Region, said, “a round-the-clock parcel counter has been opened in the city for booking of parcels. “

Customers can call on the mobile no. 83310 09505 for details, he added.