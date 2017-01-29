4.27 lakh kids to be given polio drops

The District Medical and Health Department will set up 3,686 pulse polio immunisation booths across the district as part of the first phase of the three-day drive scheduled from Sunday.

As many as 4,27,866 children, aged between 0-5, will be administered polio drops as part of the special drive. The department will also undertake door-to-door campaign across the district.

District Medical and Health Officer J. Sarojini told mediapersons here on Saturday that the annual campaign was meant to mark the National Immunisation Day. “A total of 115 transit booths will also be arranged at railway stations, bus stands and construction sites and 168 mobile teams will be pressed into service,” said Dr. Sarojini. She said there was no polio case reported in the port city since 2008.

On the first day of the campaign, polio drops would be administered at the booths located across the district from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Besides facilitating booths for the purpose, a door-to-door drive will be taken up to administer polio drops to newborn babies and those below five years on Monday and Tuesday. Similar programmes will also be held in some parts of the urban areas on Wednesday. Earlier, a rally to create awareness on pulse polio was taken out from DMHO office to Satyam junction. District Immunisation Officer K. Vijaya Lakshmi said over 14,700 vaccinators, health workers and volunteers will extend support to the three-day endeavour. “Last year, a total of 4,38,448 children have been immunised. This year, we want to cover more children in two phases,” she said.

The second phase of the campaign is scheduled from April 2.