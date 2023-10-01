4 minors among 8 held, 14 two-wheelers recovered in Visakhapatnam

October 01, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police (crime wing) arrested four persons and also took four juveniles into their custody, for allegedly being involved in a series of bike thefts in four different cases at various places here. The police have recovered 14 two-wheelers from their possession.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Naganna said that in one case, a notorious bike lifter R. Pawan Kumar (24) of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district was arrested by the Airport (Crime) police for allegedly being involved in theft of five two-wheelers. Among the five cases, four were reported under Airport PS limits, while another was under MVP PS limits.

The police have recovered nine two-wheelers from him, most of them are high-end ones. The DCP said that apart from cases in Visakhapatnam, the accused along with another person, who is absconding, is involved in two cases in Telangana and one in Vijayawada.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo have been addicted to vices and this apart they have also borrowed loans from a number of people. Since they also know bike mechanism, the duo had started to commit bike thefts, he said.

In another case, the police have arrested K Hemanth (18) and took two juveniles into their custody at Malkapuram area for allegedly being involved in two bike thefts this month. The DCP said that the trio committed the offences after being addicted to vices.

Similarly, in another case, D Dileep Kumar, 19, from MVP colony was arrested while two juveniles were taken into custody by the New Port police for allegedly committing theft of three bikes in August this year.

Padmanabham police arrested K Manikanta from Tekkali in Srikakulam district for allegedly committing theft of a two-wheeler on June 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.