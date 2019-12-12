4 held, 252 kg ganja seized from house in Vizag

The City Task Force (CTF) and the airport police arrested four of a five-member gang and seized 252 kg ganja from a stock point in Madhavadhara VUDA Colony on Thursday.

According to police, the accused, including two men from Tamil Nadu, allegedly procured the contraband from Viskahapatnam Agency and stored it in a house. They were planning to transport the ganja to other States.

Gang member at large

The accused have been identified as P. Devi (21), Solomon Franchis (39), both natives of Narsipatnam; Rajesh Annakodi (35), P. Sasikumar (30), both from Tamil Nadu. Another member of the gang, P. Thrimurthulu, husband of P. Devi, is reportedly absconding.

Acting on a tip-off, the CTF and airport police raided the house and seized more than 100 packets of ganja. “Apart from smuggling, the gang had been allegedly supplying ganja to college students. They had fabricated vehicles to smuggle the contraband without being caught during vehicle checks,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) B. Uday Bhaskar told the media here.

The accused will be produced before the VII Additional Metropolitan Magistrate in Visakhapatnam.