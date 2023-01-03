ADVERTISEMENT

4 GVMC Zonal Commissioners transferred in Visakhapatnam

January 03, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Rajababu on Tuesday transferred four of the eight Zonal Commissioners for administrative convenience with immediate effect.

S.V. Ramana, the present Zonal Commissioner of Zone-1 (Bheemili) has been transferred to Zone-7 in place of Kanaka Mahalakshmi. Zone-2 (Madhurawada) Commissioner K. Ramu has been transferred to Zone-1. Zone-7 (Anakapalli) Commissioner K. Kanaka Mahalakshmi has been transferred to Zone-2. Zone-4 (Suryabagh) Commissioner K. Chakravarthy has been transferred and posted as Deputy Project Officer in place of P. Siva Prasad, who has been posted as Zone-4 commissioner.

The remaining four Zonal Commissioners - Zone-3 (Asilmetta) J. Vijayalaxmi, Zone-5 (Gnanapuram) R.G.V. Krishna, Zone-6 (Gajuwaka) P. Simhachalam and Zone-8 M. Mallayya Naidu will continue in their same places, according to a GO released on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US