4 GVMC Zonal Commissioners transferred in Visakhapatnam

January 03, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Rajababu on Tuesday transferred four of the eight Zonal Commissioners for administrative convenience with immediate effect.

S.V. Ramana, the present Zonal Commissioner of Zone-1 (Bheemili) has been transferred to Zone-7 in place of Kanaka Mahalakshmi. Zone-2 (Madhurawada) Commissioner K. Ramu has been transferred to Zone-1. Zone-7 (Anakapalli) Commissioner K. Kanaka Mahalakshmi has been transferred to Zone-2. Zone-4 (Suryabagh) Commissioner K. Chakravarthy has been transferred and posted as Deputy Project Officer in place of P. Siva Prasad, who has been posted as Zone-4 commissioner.

The remaining four Zonal Commissioners - Zone-3 (Asilmetta) J. Vijayalaxmi, Zone-5 (Gnanapuram) R.G.V. Krishna, Zone-6 (Gajuwaka) P. Simhachalam and Zone-8 M. Mallayya Naidu will continue in their same places, according to a GO released on Tuesday.