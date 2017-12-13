4 dengue cases reported

As many as four dengue positive cases have been reported in the district, according to DMHO Ramesh.

The serum samples of S. Ravi Appikonda (10) of Kurmannapalem and K. Gautam (10) of Govada village, Chodavaram mandal, were collected at the King George Hospital (KGH) on Dec 11 and sent to the Microbiology Department of Andhra Medical College (AMC) for confirmation.

Similarly the serum samples of P. Ramesh (28) of Yarada and N. Vasudeva Murthy (40) of Dabagardens, were collected from Care Hospital on Dec 12 and sent to the Microbiology Department of AMC. All the four samples tested positive in the ELISA test for dengue.

The DMHO directed the medical officers of PHC, Pedagantyada, PHC, Gajuwaka, the District Malaria Officer, Visakhapatnam and the Biologist of GVMC to take up anti-larval and anti-mosquito operations.